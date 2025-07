TWO EASY WAYS TO DONATE!

Donations help pay for things like K-9 housing expenses, training for the handler and K-9, training equipment, travel expenses for attending national certification events, care costs associated with retired K-9s, the purchase of K-9 dogs for the departments and much more.

The foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and all donations made to the foundation are tax deductible. You will receive a receipt for tax purposes with every donation.